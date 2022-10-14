Out to prove a point

PTI

Bhubaneswar, October 13

India would look to pick up the pieces and salvage some pride when they play Morocco in their second group match of the FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup here tomorrow.

The hapless Indians suffered an 8-0 thrashing to a rampaging USA in their opening match on Tuesday, and Thomas Dennerby’s side will look to overcome the disappointing result and focus on getting at least a point in the Group A battle between the debutants.

It won’t be an easy match for India though, as Morocco had made it to the age-group showpiece after a strong show in the African qualifying tournament in which they had beaten Ghana in a penalty shootout.

The match is India’s best chance to get points. Photo: PTI

India, on the other hand, were automatic qualifiers as the tournament hosts.

The Indians were simply overwhelmed by the Americans, but would hope to dish out a much better performance against Morocco. The taller and stronger Americans scored multiple goals from corner kicks and India would look to avoid repeating the same mistake of giving away too many corners.

The match is India’s best chance to get points as they will be up against traditional powerhouse Brazil in their last group match on October 17.

“We have a good chance against Morocco tomorrow. If we can show the right attitude, we can score and get some points,” Dennerby said today. “We need to fight it out, we have no other option left. We have a team that can definitely handle the speed but football is not all about running or the number of sprints the girls take. It is also about taking the right decisions at the right moment,” he said.

“That was the biggest problem we faced against the USA in our early game — the girls need to put their hundred per cent on the pitch,” he added.

Morocco, who lost 0-1 to Brazil, are an unknown side for India, more so because the teams in this age group hardly play international friendlies.

Against Brazil on Tuesday, the Atlas Lionesses were left to defend for most part of the match, though they did have four shots on goal. Brazil could have won by a much bigger margin had their forwards not missed easy chances — they had 17 shots against Morocco.

India need to raise their game tomorrow, and Dennerby would be hoping that his players will do that against a less fancied Morocco. “Morocco is a strong team, which defends well. They are technically good with their passing game, the accuracy is also impressive,” said the Swede. “We have watched them play against Brazil and scoring against them will be a challenge. But for us, it is either a win or out of tournament. It’s a chance to handle the game in a better way and show India certainly can play a better brand of football,” he added.