Outer Delhi Warriors fast bowler Shaurya Malik reflects on performance against New Delhi Tigers

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Following Friday's intense encounter between Outer Delhi Warriors and New Delhi Tigers on August 22nd, the Warriors displayed commendable fighting spirit despite facing challenging conditions throughout the match. In their Delhi Premier League 2025 match on August 22, the New Delhi Tigers defeated the Outer Delhi Warriors by 7 wickets, as per a release from Outer Delhi Warriors.

Shaurya Malik of the Outer Delhi Warriors provided some resistance, notably by dismissing both Himmat Singh (58 runs) and Shivam Gupta (59 runs) during the Tigers' chase, finishing with figures of 2 wickets for 30.

Speaking about the team's performance and strategic decisions made during the match, Malik emphasized the importance of adapting game plans in real-time situations. He outlined his thoughts on the team's bowling strategy and fielding positioning while looking ahead to the upcoming fixtures with optimism and determination.

Speaking about his tactical approach with the ball, Shaurya Malik, explained how he planned to exploit specific bowling variations at crucial moments.

He explained, "I just had a plan to use the slower ball more because there was due and we had to go for the Yorker. There was a stage where they were going to chase the target quickly," as quoted from a release by Outer Delhi Warriors.

Sharing thoughts about the team's defensive strategy during crucial phases, Shaurya Malik said, "Rather than defence, we went to counter attack. We brought up the fielders and took chances. Of course, the runs were not the priority at that time. Taking wickets was the priority at that time. So, our focus was to take 2-3 more so we can close the gap."

Reflecting on the overall match outcome and the team's preparation for upcoming fixtures, Shaurya Malik, acknowledged the mixed results while maintaining a positive outlook.

He stressed "It happened both ways. There were ups and downs. The result was not what we had expected. But, no worries, we will take the positives from here. Yes, we will finish the season on a good note. That's all."

The Outer Delhi Warriors will be back in action on Tuesday, as they continue their campaign with renewed focus and determination. The team management and players are confident about finishing with a win, building on the tactical insights and team spirit demonstrated in their recent outing against the New Delhi Tigers. (ANI)

