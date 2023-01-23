Outgoing Sania Mirza falls in Round 2

PTI

Melbourne, january 22

Sania Mirza’s last women’s doubles Grand Slam match ended in defeat in the second round of the Australian Open here today.

Mirza and her Kazakh partner Anna Danilina, seeded eighth, lost 4-6 6-4 2-6 to Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck and Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina in a match lasting a little over two hours.

A set down and trailing 0-3 in the second, Mirza and Danilina fought back to win three games in a row. They got a crucial break in the seventh game when Kalinina and Van Uytvanck hit a forehand wide, sending the match into the decider.

However, in the third set the Indo-Kazakh duo was not able to carry forward the winning momentum as they were broken thrice.

The Indian men’s doubles pair of N Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan’s run in the competition was also halted by the French duo of Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin, who won 6-4 6-4.

Mirza, however, is still in the draw in the mixed doubles event with veteran Rohan Bopanna.