Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 1 (ANI): India's captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, praised her team's performance, highlighting the crucial roles played by Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur in their victory over Sri Lanka in the ICC Women's World Cup opener by 59 runs on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Deepti Sharma spun her magic with the ball to notch a three-wicket haul as India piled on the pressure over Sri Lanka in their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 opener.

Advertisement

Having played a vital role with the bat earlier in the game, Sharma managed to get rid of Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, Kaveesha Dilhari and Anushka Sanjeewani.

Advertisement

"It wasn't an easy game. We know every game is important and every game is high-pressure. In the middle overs, our batters managed really well. The way Deepti and Amanjot handled the situation was outstanding to watch. Having batting depth is key for us. Amanjot and Deepti were outstanding today. Overall, a good game for us. Kranti is someone who has been a wicket-taking option for us. Amanjot is someone who can support from the other end. And then Sneh Rana and Deepti's overs are crucial. They were giving breakthroughs whenever the team needed. Charani is also coming up with a good approach. I think she'll be fine for the next game (talking about Harleen's injury)," Harmanpreet Kaur said after the match.

Deepti also slammed a half-century in 53 balls. Deepti reflected on her crucial partnership with Amanjot Kaur, saying it was a turning point in the game. After India lost back-to-back wickets, the duo discussed taking the game deep till the 46th-47th over.

Advertisement

Deepti mentioned she's accustomed to high-pressure situations and highlighted the importance of their partnership. She emphasised enjoying her batting and focusing on her stock ball to hit the stumps on specific wickets.

"It (partnership with Amanjot) was a turning point, we had lost back-to-back wickets, we spoke about taking the game deep till the 46th-47th over. There was no pressure; I am used to such situations and playing such knocks. The partnership was important with Amanjot. I enjoy my batting. When the wicket is like this then I focus on my stock ball and try to hit the stumps. First match sets the tone, and we have a lot of positives. We want to play like this and keep winning," Deepti Sharma said.

Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma helped India pull their way back into the contest at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. After the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side was pinned down to 124/6, thanks to Sri Lanka's prolific effort with the ball, the duo combined 103 runs for the seventh-wicket partnership.

Kranti Gaud had opened the floodgates for India with their first wicket in the tournament by cleaning up Hasini Perera. Making her tournament debut, Gaud deceived the Sri Lanka opener with a delivery that kept low and crashed into the off stump.

Sneh Rana also constructed a vital cameo - 28 off 15 deliveries - producing two fours and as many maximums to help India past the 250-run mark.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu praised Inoka Ranaweera and Udeshika Prabodhani's bowling, but cited dropped catches and early wickets as key factors in their loss.

"We executed our plans, but unfortunately dropped a couple of catches. As a batting unit we lost couple of wickets early and in the middle overs as well. Inoka bowled really well and Udeshika. They have experience. Still, we are calm and I have faith in my youngsters. We batted well in the power play. After I got out, batters struggled a little bit. Chasing isn't easy when you keep losing wickets," Chamari Athapaththu said.

For Sri Lanka, Inoka Ranaweera had turned the game in Sri Lanka's favour by removing Harleen Doel, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur in quick succession to leave India reeling at 121/5.

The Sri Lankan tweaker became the second-oldest player to take a four-wicket haul in Women's ODIs, and the oldest to do so at the Women's Cricket World Cup. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)