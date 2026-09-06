Over 28,000 fans pack Greenfield Stadium for Kerala Cricket League final

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], September 6 (ANI): The Kerala Cricket League’s (KCL) thrilling title clash drew a massive crowd of more than 28,000 spectators to the Greenfield International Stadium in Kariavattom, underlining the growing popularity of cricket in the state.

The packed stands during the third-season final offered a glimpse of Kerala’s deepening cricket culture and emerged as a strong indicator of the growing popularity of domestic cricket tournaments in the state, according to a press release.

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From the early hours of the evening, cricket fans began arriving at the stadium from different parts of Thiruvananthapuram and neighbouring districts. By match time, the stands were packed, with loud cheers and chants from the crowd adding to the intensity of the contest.

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The strong turnout also marked a significant moment for the KCL, which has attracted considerable attention since its inaugural season. The overwhelming response on the final day left the organisers encouraged as fans turned up in large numbers to witness the season’s biggest match.

Organised on the lines of the Indian Premier League, the KCL has provided a platform for promising players from domestic and Under-19 cricket to showcase their talent. The tournament has brought together emerging players and established domestic performers, offering young cricketers an opportunity to compete in a high-profile league environment.

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As players battled for every run and wicket on the field, the packed galleries responded with continuous cheers, creating an electric atmosphere throughout the final.

The massive attendance at Greenfield Stadium also highlighted the potential for cricket to attract large crowds in Kerala. Good stadium facilities and closely fought matches have played an important role in drawing fans to the venue. (ANI)

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