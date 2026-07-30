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Home / Sports / "Overjoyed": Gulveer Singh's mother celebrates CWG 2026 silver

"Overjoyed": Gulveer Singh's mother celebrates CWG 2026 silver

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ANI
Updated At : 08:53 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): Indian athlete Gulveer Singh's silver medal-winning performance in the men's 10,000m event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 has sparked celebrations among his family and villagers, with his mother and wife expressing pride in his achievement.

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Gulveer's mother, Laxmi, said her son used to run in the fields and has now brought glory to the family and the country.

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"Gulveer used to run in the fields; that is how he brought glory to our name... He is doing well and aspires to achieve even more... I am overjoyed; may my son continue to bring glory to our country," Laxmi told ANI.

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Gulveer's wife Babita also expressed happiness over his achievement, saying his silver medal has brought honour to their district and the country.

"My husband ran the race yesterday. He secured second place and brought honor to our district and the country; everyone at home is delighted that he has brought such pride to the nation... There is a very joyful atmosphere in the village, and everyone is thrilled to see this," Babita told ANI.

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Athlete Gulveer Singh scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win a medal in the men's 10,000m event at the Commonwealth Games.

The long-distance runner clinched the silver medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, marking a landmark achievement for Indian athletics and adding another milestone to his growing list of international accomplishments.

The historic silver at CWG 2026 marks the first time an Indian has finished on the podium in the men's 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games.

Gulveer's achievement further cements his position among India's leading distance runners and reflects the steady rise of Indian athletics on the international stage. The Army athlete clocked 27:49.78, staying with the lead pack throughout before producing a blistering final-lap sprint to finish behind Australia's Ky Robinson. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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