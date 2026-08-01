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Home / Sports / "Overjoyed": Preeti Pawar dedicates India's first boxing gold at CWG 2026 to nation

"Overjoyed": Preeti Pawar dedicates India's first boxing gold at CWG 2026 to nation

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ANI
Updated At : 04:43 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], August 1 (ANI): Boxer Preeti Pawar dedicated her gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 to India, crediting her historic victory - the first for an Indian boxer at the ongoing Games - to the nation's collective prayers and support.

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Speaking to ANI after winning the women's 54kg title, Pawar said she was "overjoyed" with the achievement and described it as just the beginning for India at the Games.

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"I am overjoyed. I have won the first gold medal for India, and this is just the beginning. Everyone representing India in the upcoming bouts will give their best, and we will perform well," Pawar told ANI.

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The boxer also said her victory had brought happiness to her family and the country.

"My parents are very happy. In fact, I think the whole of India is happy. Everyone is feeling proud," she added.

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Pawar expressed gratitude to the organisations and institutions that supported her journey, including the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and Army Sports Institute.

"I would like to thank everyone - the Sports Authority of India, the BFI, and the Army Sports Institute. Thank you all for your support. I dedicate this medal to the entire nation, as it is the result of everyone's support and prayers," she said.

Pawar made a composed start to the bout as Canada's Scarlett Savannah Delgado landed a few early punches. The Indian boxer remained patient and gradually found her rhythm, responding with accurate punches and using her left hook effectively.

The judges awarded the opening round to Pawar by a unanimous 5-0 scoreline.

Pawar continued to grow in confidence in the second round, landing cleaner and more precise punches. She took control of the contest midway through the round with a flurry of sharp combinations that forced a standing count for Delgado.

The judges again gave the round to Pawar 5-0, leaving the Indian boxer just one round away from securing the gold medal.

Pawar maintained her dominance in the final round, dictating the pace and keeping Delgado on the back foot. She continued to land cleaner punches, including a crisp left hook and a solid right hand, as the Canadian struggled to find a response.

After the final bell, Pawar was declared the winner by unanimous decision, securing India's first boxing gold medal of the day at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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