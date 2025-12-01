Edinburgh [Scotland], December 1 (ANI): Owen Dawkins, previously involved with Scotland in a consultancy role, has been appointed head coach of the Scotland men's national team, as per the ICC website. A well-known figure in England's domestic cricket, Dawkins has been a full-time coach at Gloucestershire since 2006. He succeeds Doug Watson, who stepped down in September after a two-year tenure.

Assisting Dawkins will be former Scotland skipper Gordon Drummond. Dawkins believed he could make an impact and change Scotland's fortunes going ahead.

"I think now is just the right opportunity for where the team is and where I am, that I really feel I can make an impact," Dawkins said.

The European side have endured some tough results recently, including an underwhelming campaign in the T20 World Cup Qualifier.

"We've still got a very talented senior group that we can really work to push on and move forward again. And the timing for me, is just perfect, with the upcoming tournaments in 2027 and 2028. Some big goals for us to aim for."

Coming to Scotland's recent cricket performances, they missed out on the 2026 T20 World Cup after managing only one win in four matches at the ICC Mens T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2025 in The Hague, Netherlands.

In a tournament that also included Netherlands, Jersey, Italy and Guernsey, Scotland finished fourth in the points table.

While their match against Guernsey got washed out even without a toss taking place, they faced defeats against Italy and Jersey. Their only win in the tournament came against hosts Netherlands, who they defeated by six runs. (ANI)

