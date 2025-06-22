Dallas [US], June 22 (ANI): Washington Freedom survived a dramatic collapse to clinch a hard-fought win over MI New York (MINY) in their Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 clash in Dallas on Saturday. Despite a middle-overs stutter, a blazing start by Mitchell Owen proved just enough to carry Freedom over the line in a tense chase of 189, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Advertisement

Freedom looked in complete control early on, racing to 74/2 at the end of the powerplay. Owen hammered 60 off just 26 deliveries, including five boundaries and five sixes. Young seamer Rushil Ugarkar bore the brunt of the onslaught, leaking 22 runs in his first over, Owen smashing him for three sixes.

However, Owen's dismissal in the eighth over triggered a slowdown. With Rachin Ravindra and Andries Gous already back in the pavilion, Freedom's chase lost momentum. Mark Chapman and Jack Edwards attempted to stabilise the innings with a 41-run stand for the fourth wicket, but it took them 5.5 overs, far from the tempo Freedom needed.

Advertisement

While Chapman struggled to accelerate, he did well to hold his ground as wickets tumbled around him. Sunny Patel and Naveen-ul-Haq led MINY's spirited comeback through the middle overs, putting Freedom under real pressure.

The tension only escalated during the death overs. Trent Boult bowled a masterful 18th over, conceding just a single run and taking a wicket, threatening to swing the game MI New York's way but MINY had exhausted their frontline bowlers by then and were forced to turn back to Rushil Ugarkar for the 19th. That over proved costly, offering Chapman and Freedom the opening they needed to regain control.

Advertisement

Kieron Pollard bowled the final over, but Freedom held their nerve to complete the chase and register their third win of the season.

Earlier, after being put in to bat, MI New York had started brightly with Quinton de Kock and Monank Patel powering them to 70 in the powerplay but the innings shifted almost immediately after, with Owen striking with the ball on the first delivery after the powerplay, a full delivery on the pads that Monank mis-hit to deep fine leg. On another day, it might have disappeared for six.

Despite their strong start, MI New York faltered. Nicholas Pooran, struggling for form after a bright Indian Premier League (IPL) start, managed 33 off 30 balls, his highest score of MLC 2025 so far, but it slowed the innings significantly. De Kock, too, fell for a well-made 55 off 34 balls.

It was Michael Bracewell who finally injected some momentum with an unbeaten 42 off 24 balls, featuring five fours and a six, one of just four sixes in the entire MI New York innings. His late surge helped the team post a competitive 188.

In the end, it was a tale of two powerplays and composure under pressure. While Freedom scored 74 in the powerplay and 95 in the middle overs, MI New York managed 70 and 78 respectively during the same phases. It was the early assault by Owen and the calm finishing touches from Chapman that proved decisive.

With this win, Washington Freedom climbed to six points from four matches, tying with Texas Super Kings, though they remain third on the table due to an inferior net run-rate. MI New York, with just one win from four games, are placed fourth. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)