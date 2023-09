Own goal puts Maguire in a spot again

Manchester, September 14

England’s Harry Maguire has said he can deal with hostile treatment from opposition supporters and that it takes the pressure off his teammates after the defender was mocked by Scotland fans following his own goal on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Manchester United centre-back was brought on at halftime in Glasgow with England leading 2-0 before inadvertently handing the hosts a lifeline by clumsily prodding a low cross into his own net in the 67th minute.

Maguire described his treatment by Scottish fans as “a little bit of banter”. “It pretty much takes the pressure away from my teammates and puts it all on myself,” he told British media after England’s 3-1 win. “It makes them play better, for sure.” “We knew coming here, when you hear the national anthem and the way they disrespect that, we knew it would be hostile and in the second half I got most of it.” — Reuters

#England