Oz beat England

Melbourne: Travis Head and David Warner led Australia to a 221-run rain-affected victory over England to secure a 3-0 win in the One-day International series that ended today at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Australia’s opening pair scored 269 runs. Two rain delays during Australia’s innings reduced the game to 48 overs per side, with England’s target lifted to 364. England were all out for 142 in the 32nd over as opener Jason Roy top-scored with 38. ap