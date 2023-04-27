Hockey: Australia challenge for India women

PTI

New Delhi, april 26

The Indian women’s hockey team will tour Australia for a five-match series as part of its preparations for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games.

The tour will commence on May 18 and conclude on May 27. India will play the Australian national team in the first three games of the series, followed by two matches against Australia A. All the matches will be played in Adelaide. Australia are currently ranked third in the world, while India are eighth. “Playing Australia in Australia will help us assess where we are compared to the top of women’s hockey,” chief coach Janneke Schopman said.

