Oz have plan for Indian spinners

Chennai: Australia skipper Pat Cummins today asserted that his team has a “plan” to tackle Indian spinners in their opening World Cup match here on Sunday. “It (preparation) starts with training for the next few days,” Cummins said. “The Australian guys play a lot of spin. Our batting order had played a lot in India and done well, so they know most of the (Indian) bowlers and they have a plan (in place),” he added. Australia just have one specialist spinner in Adam Zampa, and would be relying heavily on all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for his slow-bowling expertise. “Max is a key player for us. He has got an amazing knock; even if he misses out with the bat, he contributes with the ball and vice-versa,” Cummins said. Meanwhile, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is “touch and go” for their opener after picking up a hamstring problem, coach Andrew McDonald said on Thursday. Agencies
