DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / P V Sindhu and Lakshya Sen enter quarterfinals of Indonesia Masters

P V Sindhu and Lakshya Sen enter quarterfinals of Indonesia Masters

Lakshya Sen will meet Thailand's rising talent Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul while Sindhu will be competing against world number four Chen Yu Fei of China

article_Author
PTI
Jakarta, Updated At : 07:01 PM Jan 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
PV Sindhu. File photo
Advertisement

Top Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu and Lakshya Sen entered the quarterfinals of USD 500,000 Indonesia Masters badminton tournament after securing straight-game wins in their respective round-of-16 matches here on Thursday.

Advertisement

Sen, a 2021 world championships bronze medallist, prevailed over Hong Kong China's Jason Gunawan 21-10 21-11 in a contest that lasted a little over half an hour.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old from Almora, who won the Australian Open last year, will meet Thailand's rising talent Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul, who knocked out Paris bronze medallist Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia.

Advertisement

Sindhu, a two-time Olympic-medallist, notched up a 21-19 21-18 triumph over familiar foe Line Hojmark Kjaerfeldt of Denmark in her pre-quarterfinal that took 43 minutes to wind up.

This was Sindhu's fifth win over the Dane in their six clashes so far.

Advertisement

Sindhu will be competing against tournament top seed and world number four Chen Yu Fei of China in the Super 500 event.

Sindhu and Fei have faced each other 13 times so far and the latter holds a slight 7-6 edge overall.

The Indian's last win over Fei came back in 2019 and she would be eager to improve that record.

Later in the day, former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth, a 2021 world championships silver medallist, was too erratic to pose any challenge, going down 11-21 10-21 to Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen in a lop-sided pre-quarterfinal.

In women's singles, Anmol Kharb showed a lot of heart to challenge former world champion Nozomi Okuhara before going down 21-16 14-21 11-21 in 56 minutes.

Men's doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and M R Arjun, who secured several titles, including the Al Ain Masters and Turkiye International Challenge in 2025, produced a gallant fight before losing 17-21 21-9 16-21 to third seeded and world number 6 Malaysians Man Wei Chong and Kai Wun Tee in 54 minutes.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts