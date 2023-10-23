Pace battery all charged up

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Dharamsala, October 22

Daryl Mitchell’s brilliant ton had New Zealand believing they could halt India’s unbeaten run but a five-wicket haul from comeback man Mohammed Shami and a resolute 95 from Virat Kohli saw the hosts register their first win over the Kiwis in the World Cup — 50-over and T20 — in 20 years.

Virat Kohli was five runs shy of matching Sachin Tendulkar’s 49 ODI tons. PTI

38 Shubman Gill is the fastest to 2,000 runs in ODIs, achieveing the feat in 38 innings, ahead of Hashim Amla’s 40

India’s first win against New Zealand since the 2003 ODI World Cup saw them maintain their all-win record in the tournament and leapfrog the Kiwis to the top of the table.

Comeback man shami When you come back after a long time to the XI it is important to get confidence early. That first game helped get that confidence. It’s not too hard (waiting by the sidelines) if your team is doing well. They are your teammates and if they are doing well then you should be supporting them. Mohammed Shami, player of the match Unable to capitalise We didn’t capitalise in the last 10 overs (with the bat). India bowled well in the death and we left a few runs out there. With the ball, we never got a double breakthrough. That are positions we want to be in, and when we get things right at the back end, we are dangerous. Tom Latham, New Zealand captain

India’s chase was punctuated by Kohli’s 95 runs off 104 balls. After taking India close to the target by forging three 50-plus partnerships, Kohli fell in the 48th over trying to hit a six which would have given India the victory and completed his 49th ODI century. A disappointed Kohli walked back to the pavilion to a standing ovation after coming agonisingly close to equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record.

The match was halted for at least 15 minutes as fog came down on the stadium.

It was the openers Rohit Sharma (46) and Shubman Gill (26) who laid the foundation for the tricky chase. The duo raised a 71-run partnership but fell in quick succession to pacer Lockie Ferguson. Kohli was pivot around whom the Indian innings rotated. He shared a 52-run stand with Shreyas Iyer (33) and a 54-run partnership with KL Rahul (27) as India crept closer to the target.

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell went on the offensive and scored 130 runs.

However, the chase got harder when Suryakumar Yadav (2) was caught short of the crease. Both Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult showed presence of mind to get the run out. Ravindra Jadeja joined Kohli and the duo showed presence of mind to just rotate the strike with the required rate in check. The duo shared a 78-run stand. After Kohli fell, Jadeja finished off the game with a four.

Earlier, the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Shami and Mohammed Siraj gave India a brilliant start. In the first Powerplay, the Kiwis could score only 32 runs and lost two wickets. They could have been in more trouble had Jadeja not dropped Rachin Ravindra in the 11th over and Bumrah held on to dismiss Mitchell in the 33rd over.

While Mitchell went on to smash 130 to help New Zealand post 273, Ravindra played an important innings of 75. Mitchell and Ravindra forged a 159-run partnership when the Kiwis were struggling at 19/2. The left-right combination served well for the Kiwis as they never went into a shell and rotated the strike to keep the scoreboard ticking. The duo was looking good to take the side past 300, before Shami came back to stop New Zealand’s progress. India pulled things back significantly by picking up six wickets in the last six overs for only 30 runs.

Scoreboard

New Zealand

D Conway c Iyer b Siraj 0

W Young b Shami 17

R Ravindra c Gill b Shami 75

D Mitchell c Kohli b Shami 130

T Latham lbw b Yadav 5

G Phillips c Sharma b Yadav 23

M Chapman c Kohli b Bumrah 6

M Santner b Shami 1

M Henry b Shami 0

L Ferguson run out (Rahul) 1

T Boult not out 0

Extras: (b 3, lb 5, w 7) 15

Total: (all out, 50 overs) 273

FOW: 1-9, 2-19, 3-178, 4-205, 5-243, 6-257, 7-260, 8-260, 9-273

Bowling O M R W

Jasprit Bumrah 10 1 45 1

Mohammed Siraj 10 1 45 1

Mohammed Shami 10 0 54 5

Ravindra Jadeja 10 0 48 0

Kuldeep Yadav 10 0 73 2

India

R Sharma b Ferguson 46

S Gill c Mitchell b Ferguson 26

V Kohli c Phillips b Henry 95

S Iyer c Conway b Boult 33

KL Rahul lbw b Santner 27

S Yadav run out (Santner) 2

R Jadeja not out 39

M Shami not out 1

Extras: (lb 1, w 4) 5

Total: (6 wickets, 48 overs) 274

FOW: 1-71, 2-76, 3-128, 4-182,

5-191, 6-269

Bowling O M R W

Trent Boult 10 0 60 1

Matt Henry 9 0 55 1

Mitchell Santner 10 0 37 1

Lockie Ferguson 8 0 63 2

Rachin Ravindra 9 0 46 0

Glenn Phillips 2 0 12 0

Player of the match: M Shami

