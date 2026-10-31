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Home / Sports / Pacer Auqib Nabi included to India’s squad for first three ODIs against New Zealand

Pacer Auqib Nabi included to India’s squad for first three ODIs against New Zealand

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ANI
Updated At : 10:27 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Auckland [New Zealand], October 31 (ANI): The Men’s Selection Committee has expanded Auqib Nabi’s role in India’s ODI squad against New Zealand, including the right-arm pacer in the squad for the first three matches of the series.

Nabi was initially selected only for the fourth and fifth ODIs but will now be available to represent India from the opening match of the five-game series.

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The ODI series will kick off on November 4 in Auckland at Eden Park.

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"The Men’s Selection Committee has added Auqib Nabi to the squad for the first three ODIs against New Zealand. The right-arm pacer, who was initially in the squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs of the series, will be a part of the Indian squad from the start of the ODI series," BCCI said in a statement.

The revision follows Prasidh Krishna’s exclusion from the entire ODI series due to a hamstring injury sustained during India’s recent home series against the West Indies. His participation in the New Zealand tour had initially been made subject to fitness clearance.

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Prasidh, however, remains in contention for India’s upcoming two-Test series against New Zealand. If he clears his fitness assessment, the pacer could be drafted into the India A squad for the third and final four-day match against New Zealand A, scheduled to begin on November 7.

India’s updated ODI squad for the first three ODIs: Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer [VC], KL Rahul [WK], Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy (only for the first ODI), Auqib Nabi.

India’s ODI squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan [WK, VC], Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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