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Home / Sports / "Pacing to the podium": Sports Minister Mandaviya congratulates Gulveer Singh on historic men's 10,000m silver at CWG 2026

"Pacing to the podium": Sports Minister Mandaviya congratulates Gulveer Singh on historic men's 10,000m silver at CWG 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 04:08 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], July 29 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated Indian long-distance runner Gulveer Singh after he scripted history by becoming the country's first-ever medallist in the men's 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games, hailing the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) core athlete for his memorable achievement in Glasgow.

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In a post on X, Mandaviya said, "Pacing to the podium! Congratulations to TOPS Core athlete Gulveer Singh on winning the Silver Medal in the Men's 10,000m race at the Commonwealth Games 2026."

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Gulveer produced a sensational performance to claim the silver medal in the men's 10,000m, clocking 27:49.78 to become the first Indian in Commonwealth Games history to finish on the podium in the event.

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Competing in challenging rainy conditions, the Indian stayed with the leading pack throughout the race before unleashing a powerful finishing sprint over the final lap to secure second place behind Australia's Ky Robinson. Isle of Man's David Mullarkey completed the podium with the bronze medal, while traditional distance-running powerhouses Kenya and Uganda missed out on the medals.

The landmark performance added another chapter to Gulveer's rapid rise in international athletics. The TOPS core athlete had already established himself as one of India's premier long-distance runners by winning gold medals in both the 5,000m and 10,000m at the 2025 Asian Championships.

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Gulveer also holds multiple national records, including the men's 10,000m mark of 27:00.20, and became the first Indian athlete to run a mile in under four minutes after clocking 3:55.63.

His silver medal was India's second of Day 6 at Glasgow after weightlifter Harjinder Kaur finished runner-up in the women's 69kg category with a career-best total lift of 227kg.

With Gulveer's historic podium finish, India's medal tally at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games rose to 12 medals -- two gold, seven silver and three bronze.

India's medallists so far are Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (gold, women's shot put F57), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting), Sarvesh Kushare (silver, men's high jump), Gulveer Singh (silver, men's 10,000m), Harjinder Kaur (silver, weightlifting), Valluri Ajaya Babu (silver, weightlifting), Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting), Shilpa K. Shyla (bronze, women's shot put F57) and Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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