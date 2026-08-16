Padikkal joins Dravid, Pujara in elite list with 150-plus score against Sri Lanka at No. 3

Galle [Sri Lanka], August 16 (ANI): Indian batter Devdutt Padikkal joined the elite list of India's batting legend Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara, becoming the third Indian batter to score 150-plus against Sri Lanka while batting at No 3.

Advertisement

Padikkal achieved this feat in the first Test against Sri Lanka on Day 2 in Galle on Sunday. While the other two batters are Dravid, who scored 177 in Ahmedabad back in 2009, and Pujara, who made 153 in Galle in 2017.

Advertisement

Padikkal's sensational innings came to an end, with the India batter dismissed for a magnificent 167 off 230 balls in Galle. After bringing up his maiden Test century on Day 1, Padikkal continued his superb form on a rain-affected second day, going on to register his first Test score beyond 150.

Advertisement

Playing an extremely crucial match in the context of his career, at Galle against Sri Lanka, with the regular number three Sai Sudharsan ruled out due to injury, Padikkal took his first steps towards making himself a name worthy of being put in the number three slot with his maiden Test century in only his third Test match.

Padikkal also joined legendary Virat Kohli in an elite list, becoming the second Indian to score an international century on Independence Day, though the first Test centurion on this massive occasion, as Kohli's was in an ODI.

Advertisement

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka's debutant pacer Keshara Nuwantha and Prabath Jayasuriya engineered a spirited fightback for the hosts in the second session on Day 2 of the opening Test, striking thrice to peg India back to 364/5 in 94 overs at Tea after the entire opening session was washed out due to rain.

Dhruv Jurel (19*) and Ravindra Jadeja (4*) were the batters on the crease for India after Sri Lanka got rid of centurion Devdutt Padikkal (167), KL Rahul (82) and Rishabh Pant (39). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)