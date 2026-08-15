Padikkal, Rahul power India to 197/1 vs Sri Lanka at Tea on Day 1

Galle [Sri Lanka], August 15 (ANI): Half centuries from Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul powered India to 197 for the loss of one wicket at Tea against Sri Lanka on day one of the opening Test being played at Galle International Stadium.

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Padikkal (84*) and Rahul (77*) added 150 runs for the second wicket after Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out for 32 runs in the first session.

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The pair added 96 runs in the second session.

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Resuming at 101/1, Padikkal, promoted to No. 3 in place of the injured Sai Sudharsan, used his feet well against Sri Lanka's spinners and kept the scoreboard moving.

At the other end, Rahul negotiated the Sri Lankan attack confidently as the hosts struggled to find enough movement or turn from the surface.

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Padikkal brought his fifty up in the 37th over while Rahul reached his half-century in the 43rd over.

In the 29th over, Fernando trapped Padikkal in front with a sharp delivery from around the wicket and launched an optimistic LBW appeal. The ball, however, brushed the back pad before taking the inside edge and rolling towards fine leg. Sri Lanka opted not to review, with ball-tracking later showing the delivery would have gone over the stumps.

Earlier, after winning the toss and opting to bat first, Yashasvi Jaiswal opened the scoring with a boundary in the first over, playing a fine flick off Asitha Fernando.

After 10 overs, India reached 39/0, with both openers continuing cautiously.

However, on the final delivery of the 11th over, Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out following a mix-up with KL Rahul.

Jaiswal slipped while attempting a single after being obstructed by fielder Keshara Nuwantha. Both batters ended up at the same end, with Rahul making his ground first.

Jaiswal was dismissed for 32 off 37 balls, including five fours.

It was the third time Jaiswal had been run out in Test cricket. He was previously dismissed in this manner against Australia at the MCG in 2024 and against the West Indies in Delhi last year, scoring 82 and 175 respectively in those innings.

India reached 54/1 after 13 overs, before Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal steadied the innings and took the visitors to 73/1.

The pair continued to keep the scoreboard ticking as India moved to 80/1. Rahul and Padikkal then took India past the 100-run mark in the 26th over, successfully handling the Sri Lankan bowling attack.

India went into lunch at 101/1 after 27 overs, with Rahul unbeaten on 32 off 77 balls, including four fours and a six. (ANI)

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