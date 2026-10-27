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Home / Sports / Padikkal, Sudharsan star as India A recover from 113 all out to force draw against NZ A

Padikkal, Sudharsan star as India A recover from 113 all out to force draw against NZ A

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ANI
Updated At : 01:57 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Lincoln [New Zealand], October 27 (ANI): India A and New Zealand A played out a draw in the first unofficial Test at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln, with Devdutt Padikkal’s magnificent 199 and Curtis Heaphy’s unbeaten 90 emerging as the standout batting performances of the match.

India A struggled in their first innings, managing just 113 all out, with Yash Rathod top-scoring with an unbeaten 44 off 49 balls, while Padikkal contributed 32 off 77 deliveries.

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Simon Keene shined with the ball in the first innings for New Zealand, as he scalped a brilliant five-wicket haul.

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New Zealand A responded with 317, led by Rhys Mariu’s 76 off 137 balls and Dean Foxcroft’s 51 off 79 deliveries. Curtis Heaphy also contributed 44 off 134 balls to help the hosts establish a substantial first-innings lead.

India A produced a strong comeback in their second innings, posting 516 all out. Padikkal narrowly missed out on a double century, scoring 199 off 248 balls, including 24 fours and three sixes.

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Sai Sudharsan provided valuable support with 91 off 184 deliveries, while Rathod scored 66 off 72 balls. Washington Sundar added 52 off 80 deliveries, helping India A put New Zealand A under pressure.

Chasing a challenging target, New Zealand A finished at 187/9 in their second innings, with Heaphy holding firm to remain unbeaten on 90 off 187 balls.

Foxcroft contributed 42 off 67 deliveries, but the hosts struggled to maintain momentum against the Indian bowling attack. Auqib Nabi was among the standout bowlers, claiming three wickets in each innings to finish with six wickets in the match.

Despite India A’s impressive recovery and Padikkal’s outstanding knock, New Zealand A’s resistance ensured the contest ended in a draw. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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