PAG launches first-ever Gujarat Masters with over Rs 5 lakh prize money

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], March 8 (ANI): The Pickleball Association of Gujarat (PAG), under the aegis of the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), is set to launch the LGT wealth India Gujarat Masters, a historic state-level pickleball tournament, from March 21 to March 23 in Vadodara, as per the Pickleball Association of Gujarat press release.

This milestone event will feature over 250 entries across 29 categories, making it the largest state pickleball tournament in Gujarat's history. With a prize pool exceeding Rs 5 lakh, the Gujarat Masters aims to set a new benchmark for pickleball in India.

PAG, backed by a strong team of former professional athletes and International Tennis Federation veterans, is committed to developing pickleball as one of India's most preferred sports.

Advertisement

The association is led by sports veterans like Saurabh Trivedi, Ronak Mehta, Rahul Vora, and Shaleen Bhatt, all 35+ Men's Indian tennis team members, and cricketer Mrugesh Kothari, who also represents India's 40+ tennis team.

Their collective experience in competitive sports drives PAG's vision to elevate pickleball through attractive prize money and comprehensive player support programs.

Advertisement

To further nurture talent, PAG has introduced a Player Sponsorship Program for promising athletes, offering financial and training assistance to help them compete at the highest levels.

With a deep understanding of player needs, PAG strives to provide a solid platform for aspiring pickleball players to achieve excellence.

In a bid to develop elite-level players, PAG Labs will be launched as a training and mentorship program. The sessions will be led by Radhika Trivedi, an internationally recognized pro pickleball player and coach, along with Bhupendra ji, the head coach of AIPA. Their expertise will provide crucial guidance to athletes, ensuring high-performance training methodologies.

Speaking about the tournament, Saurabh Trivedi, President of the Pickleball Association of Gujarat, said, as quoted by the Pickleball Association of Gujarat press release, "The Gujarat Masters is a defining moment for pickleball in India. We are committed to not just organizing tournaments but creating a thriving ecosystem where players can grow, compete, and gain national and international recognition. This is just the beginning of a movement that will put Gujarat on the global pickleball map."

The Gujarat Masters 2025 is the first step in an exciting journey that promises growth, exposure, and unparalleled opportunities for Indian pickleball players. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)