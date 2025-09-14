DT
PT
Home / Sports / Pahalgam attack victim's daughter calls for boycott of India-Pak Asia Cup match

According to the government's new sports policy, India will not play bilateral contests against Pakistan, but will continue to face them in multilateral tournaments
article_Author
PTI
Pune, Updated At : 04:23 PM Sep 14, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
PTI file photo
Asavari Jagdale, whose father Santosh Jagdale was one of the 26 persons who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack, called for the boycott of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match scheduled to be held in Dubai on Sunday.

India and Pakistan will face off on Sunday evening in what will be the first match between the traditional rivals since the escalation of the border conflict in May, when India struck terror infrastructure in the neighbouring country following the Pahalgam attack on April 22.

According to the government's new sports policy, India will not play bilateral contests against Pakistan, but will continue to face them in multilateral tournaments such as the ongoing Asia Cup and ICC events.

Asavari said, "I feel that today's match should not take place. Just over five months ago, the Pahalgam attack claimed 26 lives. And after all this, if the BCCI still thinks that they should go ahead with the match, then it is wrong."

Asavari was at Baisaran Valley with her parents when terrorists gunned down her father and their family friend, Kaustubh Ganbote.

She said that allowing the match would amount to playing with the emotions of the victims' families.

"I feel deep shame for those who are ready to play, those who organise the game, and those who will cheer this evening, forgetting the Pahalgam attack, the sacrifices of soldiers, and countless such attacks over the years," she said.

Her comments have come amid the Shiv Sena (UBT) making a similar demand, terming the scheduled cricket match as an "insult to national sentiments".

Asavari said the true mark of respect would be to stand with those who sacrificed for the nation instead of those who sponsor terror.

"We should boycott the match. People should refrain from watching it. By watching, we will indirectly fund terror or support a terrorist country that has blood on its hands," she said.

She further said that snapping trade ties and suspending the Indus Water Treaty was not enough, and India should stop playing matches with Pakistan altogether.

Asavari expressed surprise that cricketers, hailed as heroes in the country, were ready to play despite the reality of Pahalgam and other terror attacks.

Tags :
