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Home / Sports / "Pain is immense": Messi reacts after Argentina's World Cup final defeat

"Pain is immense": Messi reacts after Argentina's World Cup final defeat

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ANI
Updated At : 11:33 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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New York [US], July 20 (ANI): Football icon Lionel Messi admitted that Argentina's World Cup final defeat against Spain was painful but said he remained proud of the team's journey and achievements.

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He highlighted their resilience, the support of the nation, and the accomplishment of reaching two consecutive World Cup finals. Messi thanked fans for their messages and congratulated Spain on winning the title.

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Argentina mounted a spirited title defence, building on their unforgettable World Cup triumph four years earlier. Inspired by the evergreen Lionel Messi, La Albiceleste showed remarkable resilience throughout the knockout stages, coming from two goals down to defeat Egypt in the Round of 32 before producing a stunning late comeback to edge past England in the semi-finals.

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However, it took an exceptional Spain side under Luis de la Fuente to finally end Argentina's reign, as La Roja outclassed the holders to reclaim the World Cup crown.

"The pain is immense, and it will take time for this wound to heal. But I also hold on to all the good... The matches we turned around, giving our all, matches that will forever remain in our memories, the support of an entire country that, together with the hard work and effort of this group, led us to be, once again, among the best in the world. Today it's hard to fully appreciate what we accomplished, but this group reached two consecutive World Cup finals," Messi wrote in an Instagram post.

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https://www.instagram.com/p/DbBdI-3MFdh/

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for every greeting and every message. Once again, we managed to unite as a country and be together, sharing the immense pride of being Argentinian. I also want to congratulate Spain on winning the championship," he added.

At the New York New Jersey Stadium, Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute to secure La Roja's second FIFA World Cup title and extend their unbeaten run to a European-record 38 matches. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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