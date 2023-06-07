Pak may pull out of Asia Cup after hybrid model snub

Karachi

Left with no option after Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan backed out of their proposed Hybrid Model, hosts Pakistan may pull out of the Asia Cup in September. According to the model, Pakistan were to conduct 3 to 4 games in their country, while the rest of the matches involving India could be held at a neutral venue. “It is just a formality now that the Asian Cricket Council executive board members meet virtually or a proper meeting is called later this month,” said a source.

PGA Tour, European Tour, LIV Golf announce merger

Dublin (US)

The most disruptive year in golf ended today when the PGA Tour and European tour agreed to a merger with Saudi Arabia’s golf interests, creating a commercial operation designed to unify professional golf around the world. As part of the deal, the sides are dropping all lawsuits involving LIV Golf against each other effective immediately.

France striker Benzema joins Saudi side Al Ittihad

riyadh

Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema has joined Al Ittihad as a free agent on a three-year deal, the Saudi Arabian champions said today, after the French striker’s departure from Real Madrid. According to media reports, the contract is estimated to be worth more than ^100 million.

Paolo Maldini out as AC Milan’s technical director

maldini

Paolo Maldini’s tenure as AC Milan’s technical director has ended, the club announced in a brief statement today following reports of a rupture between the former defender and Milan’s new American owner, Gerry Cardinale.

Agencies