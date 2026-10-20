PAK vs ENG: England batter Joe Root 97 runs away from historic 8,000 ODI run mark

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], October 20 (ANI): As England start their tri-nation series campaign against Pakistan at Rawalpindi, star batter Joe Root stands just 97 runs away from becoming the first English player to reach the 8,000 ODI runs mark.

England will start their tri-nation series campaign against Pakistan at Rawalpindi. Pakistan is having momentum by their side, having won their campaign opener against Sri Lanka by 37 runs. England is also coming into the series with some positive results, having secured ODI series wins over Sri Lanka and India at home recently.

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Root, England's highest ODI run-getter, has made 7,903 runs in 195 matches and 184 innings at an average of 50.66 and a strike rate of 87.68, with 20 centuries and 48 fifties, including best score of 166*. England's second and third-highest run-getters in ODIs are former World Cup winning skipper Eoin Morgan (6,957 runs in 225 matches with 13 centuries) and Jos Buttler (5,678 runs in 204 matches with 11 centuries).

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This year, Root is in exceptional form in ODIs, having made 573 runs in nine innings at an average of 114.60 and a strike rate of 88.01, with a century and five fifties to his name, with best score of 111*. The veteran batter also enjoyed a great 2025 in ODIs, with 808 runs in 15 ODIs and innings at an average of 57.71 and a strike rate of 95.50, with three centuries and four fifties.

Since England's 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup disaster, Root's resurgance as an ODI batter has been incredible, having made 1,381 runs across 24 matches and innings at an average of 72.68, with four centuries and nine fifties.

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Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Saad Baig(w), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Ghazi Ghori, Sufyan Moqim, Razaullah

England Squad: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jordan Cox(w), Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Adil Rashid, Mason Crane, Sam Curran, Josh Tongue, Henry Crocombe, James Coles. (ANI)

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