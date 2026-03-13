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Home / Sports / Pakistan all-rounder Hussain Talat hospitalised after sustaining shoulder injury

Pakistan all-rounder Hussain Talat hospitalised after sustaining shoulder injury

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ANI
Updated At : 09:05 PM Mar 13, 2026 IST
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Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 13 (ANI): Pakistan all-rounder Hussain Talat sustained an injury on his left shoulder and was subsequently taken to a hospital, according to ESPNcricinfo.

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The Pakistani cricketer was injured while trying to stop a boundary during the second ODI of the ongoing Bangladesh vs Pakistan three-match series, at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, in Dhaka.

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Talat suffered the injury in the sixth over of the second innings when he sprinted toward the cover boundary after Litton Das punched the ball delivered by Mohammad Wasim through the cover point.

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As the ball approached the boundary, Talat attempted to pull it back but stepped on the foam padding while making contact with the ball. He then crashed into the advertising boards, landing heavily on his left shoulder and grimaced in pain. Teammates and staff quickly rushed to his aid before a stretcher was brought out to carry him to a nearby ambulance.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a press release that Talat received immediate treatment from the team's medical staff on the field and was later taken to a hospital for further examination. The board added that the exact nature and severity of the injury will be confirmed after a detailed medical evaluation.

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"Talat received immediate medical attention from the team's medical staff on the field. Following the initial assessment, he has been taken to a hospital for a detailed examination. The nature and extent of the injury will be determined after the doctors complete further medical evaluation," PCB said in a media release.

Coming to the match, Pakistan were put in to bat first by Bangladesh. Pakistan scored 274/10 in 47.3 overs after contributions from Maaz Sadaqat (75), Salman Agha (64) and Mohammad Rizwan (44).

Chasing 275, Bangladesh were reduced to 27/3 in 6.3 overs with Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi claiming two wickets and Mohammad Wasim Jr scalping one, before rain stopped the play. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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