Pakistan and Bangladesh excluded as Asian Kabaddi League launches international women’s tournament

Women kabaddi players from across Asia are set to get their biggest professional platform yet with the launch of the inaugural Asian Kabaddi League (AKL) Women’s Chapter 1.

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While the league is open to players from Asian countries, Pakistan and Bangladesh will not participate in the first edition. The tournament will feature eight regional teams and will be telecast in prime time on Sony from August 1 to 16.

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The league aims to transform the landscape of women’s kabaddi by offering international competition, professional exposure and a dedicated platform that has long been missing from the sport.

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The tournament is being organised in association with the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), the South East Asian Kabaddi Federation (SEAKF), and the state kabaddi associations of Jharkhand, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.

Representatives from the participating federations and state associations were felicitated during the launch ceremony.

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Unlike most professional kabaddi competitions that primarily focus on men’s events, AKL Women’s Chapter 1 has been conceived exclusively for women athletes.

Organisers say the league is designed to provide equal opportunities, encourage international participation and inspire more young girls to take up the sport.

Introducing the league, Vikram Vijay Chandan, President – Growth & Media, AKL, said the tournament would bring together top women kabaddi talent from across the continent.

“AKL – Women’s Chapter 1 is a professional platform that unites the finest women kabaddi players and team heads from across Asia. With Sony as our broadcaster and matches in prime time, we are determined to give women’s kabaddi the stage, visibility and respect it deserves,” said Chandan.

League Chairman Praveen Shetty welcomed representatives from the participating states and reaffirmed that the league is founded on the belief that talented women players, irrespective of their region, deserve a professional stage to showcase their abilities.

International kabaddi player Suman Shokeen called the league a landmark opportunity for women in the sport and said it fulfils a long standing demand for a professional competition.

“Women players have waited a long time for a professional league of this scale. AKL is a fresh beginning — it gives us a stage to show what we can do and will encourage many more young girls to take up kabaddi,” said Shokeen.

With eight regional teams, international participation and nationwide television coverage in prime time, AKL Women’s Chapter 1 is expected to become a significant milestone in the growth of women’s kabaddi and provide female athletes with a stage to showcase their talent before a wider audience.