New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has agreed to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the Pakistan Champions team for participation in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) currently underway in the UAE, subject to certain conditions.

According to WCL sources, the PCB had sought certain assurances from the WCL management, including that it would have no objection if Indian players did not participate in the tournament.

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“The PCB agreed to issue an NOC to the Pakistan Champions team for the WCL, subject to certain conditions. However, the WCL management did not agree to any of the demands made by the PCB,” as per WCL sources.

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The PCB had also sought written apologies from the Indian players for not taking the field against the Pakistan Champions during last year's edition. The board had indicated that it would be agreeable to a handshake between the players following the issue.

However, the WCL management did not agree to these conditions. Sources said the tournament management accepted the commercial terms put forward by the PCB but rejected the demands relating to written apologies and a handshake between the players.

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The development comes amid continued uncertainty over the participation of the Pakistan Champions in the upcoming edition of the WCL.

During the previous edition of the WCL, India Champions players declined to take the field against Pakistan Champions, citing geopolitical tensions and public sentiment in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

India Champions refused to play their scheduled semi-final against Pakistan Champions in the 2025 World Championship of Legends (WCL), allowing Pakistan Champions to advance directly to the final.

The Indian squad, featuring former internationals such as Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan, and Robin Uthappa, opted not to take the field amid tensions between the two countries.

It was the second time in the tournament that India Champions withdrew from a fixture against Pakistan Champions. The two sides had initially been scheduled to meet in the group stage, but that match was also called off after India Champions declined to participate. (ANI)

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