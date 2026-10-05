Pakistan Champions withdraw from WCL season 3 due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Pakistan officially withdrew from the World Championship of Legends (WCL) Season 3 on Monday due to unforeseen circumstances, bringing an end to its participation in the tournament.

After their opening match was postponed due to technical reasons, the Pakistan Champions officially announced their withdrawal from the ongoing 2026 season, bringing their campaign to an early end.

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“Pakistan Champions will not be participating in WCL Season 3 due to unforeseen circumstances. WCL Season 3 continues with six teams. The game is still on. The legends continue,” as per a statement from WCL.

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The Pakistan Champions finished runners-up in the tournament’s first two editions, losing to India in the 2024 final and South Africa in the 2025 summit clash.

In the previous edition, India Champions players declined to take the field against Pakistan Champions, citing geopolitical tensions and public sentiment in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

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India Champions refused to play their scheduled semi-final against Pakistan Champions in the 2025 WCL, allowing Pakistan Champions to advance directly to the final.

The Indian squad, featuring former internationals such as Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan, and Robin Uthappa, opted not to take the field amid tensions between the two countries.

It was the second time in the tournament that India Champions withdrew from a fixture against Pakistan Champions. The two sides had initially been scheduled to meet in the group stage, but that match was also called off after India Champions declined to participate. (ANI)

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