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Home / Sports / Pakistan climb to second spot in ICC Women's C'ship 2025-29 standings after 3-0 sweep over Zimbabwe

Pakistan climb to second spot in ICC Women's C'ship 2025-29 standings after 3-0 sweep over Zimbabwe

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ANI
Updated At : 12:20 AM May 11, 2026 IST
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Karachi [Pakistan], May 11 (ANI): Pakistan women's cricket team secured a crucial 3-0 ODI series clean-sweep over Zimbabwe and climbed to the second spot of the ICC Women's Championship 2025-29 standings, placing them behind table leaders New Zealand, as per the ICC website.

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Alongside registering their biggest-ever ODI victory -- a 206-run triumph in the second match -- Pakistan also saw Gull Feroza continue her impressive form with another century in the third ODI, becoming only the second Pakistan women's batter to score back-to-back ODI hundreds.

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Feroza also bettered her own record for the fastest ODI century by a Pakistan woman, reaching the milestone in just 83 balls.

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Feroza and Sadaf Shamas amassed 571 runs together across the three matches -- the highest partnership tally by a pair in a bilateral ODI series.

Pakistan women's team mentor, Wahab Riaz lauded the group for their collective effort, saying the series success was built on teamwork, hard work, and outstanding performances from every player rather than individual brilliance alone.

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"I believe the performances have been outstanding in this particular series. I always say it's not just an individual who makes you win, it's all about the team. In this team, everybody has worked hard. For me, that's enough instead of results, because results sometimes will be in your favour and sometimes against you. But I think the way you guys played was awesome and outstanding, so very well done to all," Wahab Riaz said.

Pakistan will next take on Zimbabwe in a T20I series scheduled to begin on May 12. The home side will hope to carry forward the winning momentum to the bilateral series and further to the upcoming T20 World Cup as well. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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