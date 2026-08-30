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Home / Sports / Pakistan Cricket Board stops cricketers from commenting on Imran Khan issue

Pakistan Cricket Board stops cricketers from commenting on Imran Khan issue

The 73-year-old Imran has been lodged at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since 2023 after being convicted in corruption cases

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PTI
Karachi, Updated At : 05:06 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Reuters file
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The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has advised its players involved in the Test series against England not to comment on the issue of Imran Khan's imprisonment.

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This was after British media attempted to bait some of them into making comments on World Cup-winning skipper Imran's imprisonment back in the country.

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The issue gained momemtum following Sky Sports' interview with Imran's sons, aired during the lunch interval on the second day of the second Test at the Lords.

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Pakistan head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed was also asked whether the players had seen the interview of Imran's sons Kassim and Suleman to Mike Atherton.

Sarfaraz told the reporter at a media conference that the players were having lunch and didn't watch it.

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"No we don't know anything about it, we were having lunch," he said when poked by a reporter about reports that the PCB had threatened to not send the team out after lunch if Sky Sports aired the interview.

There has been a sudden surge in the international media involving cricketers of other countries, demanding better health care for Imran Khan who is imprisoned in Adiala Jail.

Former teammate and captain, Javed Miandad also made an impassioned plea for the authorities to release Imran as he described him as a very honest person.

A PCB source said the Board was obviously not happy with the Sky Interview as it was political in nature, but because of a reception for the team on September 2 by Prince Charles and the existing diplomatic relations with the United Kingdom, they avoided prolonging the issue and decided to carry on playing the series.

Pakistan lost the first Test by an innings and 103 runs. The third Test is scheduled to begin in Birmingham on September 9.

The 73-year-old Imran has been lodged at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since 2023 after being convicted in corruption cases.

His continued detention and reported health concerns have triggered criticism from his family and several former international cricketers.

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