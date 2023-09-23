 Pakistan cricket team awaits India visa for World Cup travel : The Tribune India

  Pakistan cricket team awaits India visa for World Cup travel

Pakistan cricket team awaits India visa for World Cup travel

The Pakistan squad was supposed to reach Hyderabad via Dubai where a two-day team bonding exercise was planned before travelling to India on September 27

Pakistan cricket team awaits India visa for World Cup travel

Photo for representation. AP/PTI



PTI

Indore, September 23

Players and team officials of Pakistan's World Cup-bound contingent are yet to get visas for their scheduled travel to India on September 27, two days before their opening warm-up fixture.

The Pakistan squad was supposed to reach Hyderabad via Dubai where a two-day team bonding exercise was planned before travelling to India on September 27.

The Babar Azam-led side is scheduled to play its first warm-up game against New Zealand on September 29.

PCB sources told PTI that the team bonding trip to Dubai had been cancelled as players awaited their visas from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

Sources also confirmed that the PCB had raised the matter with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Pakistan last visited India for the T20 World Cup in 2016. The arch-rivals only play each other in Asia Cup and ICC tournaments due to the tense relations between the two countries.

“The PCB had sent its officials to Islamabad for passport collection on Friday but the visas are still in process. That has forced the board to cancel the team bonding trip in Dubai. If the visas come through, the team will reach Hyderabad on September 27 via Dubai,” said a source.

Another source privy to the matter added: “The visas will come through after due vetting process. When it comes to issuing an Indian visa to a Pakistan passport holder, clearances need to come from three ministries – home, external affairs and sports. That process takes time but it will happen.”

A total of 33 members of the Pakistan contingent, including players, three travelling reserves and team officials, are awaiting their visas.

Tournament host BCCI could not be reached for comment.

Pakistan's second warm-up will be against Australia on October 3, also in Hyderabad.

They will remain in the city for their opening two World Cup games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka on October 6 and 10 respectively before flying to Ahmedabad for the big game against hosts India on October 14.

Only two members from the current Pakistan squad have toured India for cricket – Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Agha. 

