Pakistan fined for slow over-rate in Lahore final after clinching ODI Tri-Series title

Lahore [Pakistan], November 2 (ANI): Pakistan have been fined five per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during the final of the ODI Tri-Series against Sri Lanka in Lahore on Saturday.

The hosts were found to be one over short of the required rate after time allowances were taken into consideration by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, as per the ICC website.

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The offence falls under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over-rate violations. Under the provision, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their team falls short within the allotted time.

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On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Wayne Knights, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Rashid Riaz levelled the charge against Pakistan.

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, thereby avoiding a formal hearing.

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Despite the penalty, Pakistan had plenty to celebrate as they chased down Sri Lanka's target of 326 runs, registering a thrilling three-wicket victory with nine balls to spare to clinch the tri-series title.

Pakistan's batting unit delivered under pressure in front of their home crowd in Lahore, with experienced opener Fakhar Zaman leading the charge.

The left-handed batter smashed his 12th ODI century, scoring a blistering 127 off 99 deliveries, including 11 fours and six sixes, to play a pivotal role in Pakistan's successful chase.

The victory provided Pakistan with a significant confidence boost as they continue their preparations for next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (ANI)

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