Lahore [Pakistan], November 1 (ANI): The tri-nation series final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Lahore not only delivered a great match for the fans, but also plenty of fine statistical details as Fakhar Zaman's century and Pakistan's successful run-chase of 326 went into history books.

Fakhar once again starred in a big match for the Men in Green as one of the most exciting ODI tri-nation series in a while came to an end with a massive run chase being pulled off at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The left-handed batter scored a fine 127 off 99 balls, helping his side chase 326 with three wickets and nine balls left.

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-The target of 326 runs is the joint-highest chased by a side in an ODI tournament final, levelling with India's iconic 326-run chase against England in the 2002 NatWest tri-series final in the UK.

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-A total of 656 runs were scored during the clash, making it the highest match aggregate in an ODI tournament final, beating the 651 runs scored by England and India in the NatWest series final back in 2002, as per Cricinfo.

-This is Fakhar's second century across three ODI finals he has played, including one against India way back in the Champions Trophy 2017 final. Alongside legendary Saeed Anwar, he is the only Pakistan batter to have scored multiple tons in ODI finals. Across three finals, Fakhar has made 251 runs at an average of 83.66, with a strike rate of 114.09, while Anwar made 914 runs across 29 finals at an average of 31.51 and a strike rate of 81.53, with two centuries and four fifties and a best score of 140.

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-Fakhar has scored four ODI tons in a chase of 300-run-plus targets, the most by any batter for Pakistan in this scenario. He has surpassed Babar Azam and Younis Khan, who have made three centuries for Pakistan in 300-plus run chases.

-Fakhar also completed 4,000 ODI runs for Pakistan in 96 innings, becoming their second-fastest batter after Babar (82 innings) to reach the milestone. In 97 ODIs and 96 innings, he has made 4,019 runs at an average of 44.65, with 12 centuries and 19 fifties, with a best score of 210*.

-Also, Sri Lankan batter Kamindu Mendis' knock of 131, his maiden ODI ton, is SL's third-highest score in an ODI final, with Sanath Jayasuriya's 189 against India in the 2000 Coca-Cola Champions Trophy final being the highest, followed by Marvan Attapatu's 132* against England in the 1998 Emirates Triangular Tournament final.

-With a knock of 77 in the final, Pavan Rathnayake had a tri-series to remember, ending as the leading run-getter with 427 runs at an average of 106.75 and a strike rate of 122.7, with two centuries and two fifties and best score of 130.

His tally of runs is the third-best by an SL batter in a tri-nation tournament, below Tilakrathne Dilshan's 513 runs in the CB series 2011/12 (featuring India and Australia) across 11 matches with two centuries and a fifty and Kumar Sangakkara's 469 runs across 11 matches in the VB tri-series (featuring Australia and South Africa) back in 2005/06, in which he scored five fifties.

Coming to the match, Pakistan opted to bowl first. SL started with an 87-run stand between Avishka Fernando (38 in 49 balls, with three fours and a six) and Kamindu (131 in 128 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes). Kamindu put on a 146-run stand for the third wicket with Pavan (77 in 65 balls, with eight fours). SL scored 325/8 in 50 overs, with Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Salman Agha getting two wickets each.

During the chase, Pakistan sank to 14/2. Following that, Fakhar (127 in 99 balls, with 11 fours and six sixes) and Saad Baig (74 in 75 balls, with 11 fours) put on a 149-run stand to bring Pakistan on track. With 106 to get after Fakhar fell, Hasan Nawaz (37* in 45 balls, with two fours) and Arafat Minhas (61 in 31 balls, with three fours and four sixes) guided Pakistan to a win. (ANI)

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