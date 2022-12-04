Pakistan make 499/7, still trail England by 158 runs

Rawalpindi: England struck with four late wickets today to revive their hopes of victory against Pakistan with two days left in the first Test where seven batters have so far scored centuries. Pakistan reached 499/7 in their first innings and still trailed by 158 runs at stumps.

Adelaide

Australia bounce back to down India, seal series 3-1

India made a promising start but their defence fell apart as they lost the fourth hockey Test 1-5 to Australia and conceded an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series here today. Agencies