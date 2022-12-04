Pakistan make 499/7, still trail England by 158 runs

Rawalpindi: England struck with four late wickets today to revive their hopes of victory against Pakistan with two days left in the first Test where seven batters have so far scored centuries. Pakistan reached 499/7 in their first innings and still trailed by 158 runs at stumps.
Adelaide
Australia bounce back to down India, seal series 3-1
India made a promising start but their defence fell apart as they lost the fourth hockey Test 1-5 to Australia and conceded an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series here today. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi MCD poll LIVE updates: Voting under way for 250 municipal wards; 3-way contest between AAP, BJP and Congress
Polling began at 8 am and will continue till 5:30 pm
Vote for making Delhi clean, beautiful city: CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to voters
Over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their fran...
Modern tech key to fighting war: Experts
Discuss Russia-Ukraine war, highlight emerging security chal...
Gujarat polling on Monday, EC flags urban apathy
Ph-2 Asks voters to turn out in large numbers