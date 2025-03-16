Christchurch [New Zealand], March 16 (ANI): With this win over Pakistan in the first T-20 by nine wickets, the Kiwis are 1-0 up in the five-match T20I series. After bundling Pakistan out for just 91 runs in 18.4 overs, NZ chased it down in just 10.1 overs with just one wicket lost. With this loss against New Zealand, Pakistan has registered thier biggest loss in terms of remaining balls (59), as per a report by Wisden.

Fiery spells from pacers Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson did not allow a new-look Pakistan led by Salman Agha to kickstart their new era with their fearless cricket as intended, and the visitors were crushed by nine wickets in the first T20I on Sunday.

Pakistan's most significant defeat while batting second also occurred against the BlackCaps at Wellington in 2016. In the match, New Zealand posted a total of 196-5, and Pakistan was dismissed for 101 in 16. 1 over, falling to a record loss by 95 runs.

Pakistan's worst men's T20I defeats, batting first in terms of balls remaining, first against the Kiwis on Sunday, March 16, second came back in 2018 at Harare against Australia, where AUS won by nine wickets, balls remaining in that match was 55.

Pakistan's worst men's T20I defeats batting second in terms of runs. Pakistan's biggest loss in terms of runs also came against the Kiwis; thier second biggest defeat came against Australia back in 2012 at Dubai. Australia won the match by 94 runs.

This was Pakistan's lowest total in NZ, outdoing their 101 against the Kiwis at Wellington back in 2016. The 2025 Champions Trophy was where Pakistan was the host and was also the first team to be eliminated from the tournament. After CT 2025, Pakistan went to New Zealand with fresh faces and a new captain, Salman Agha.

Pakistan came into the match featuring a revamped top order, having omitted veterans Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam from the team after thier failures in the Champions Trophy. Nevertheless, they experienced a disastrous beginning. Pakistan struggled against the Kiwis, and their batters found it difficult to bat against the NZ quickies. (ANI)

