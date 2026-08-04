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Home / Sports / Pakistan name former South African first-class cricketer as men's team batting coach

Pakistan name former South African first-class cricketer as men's team batting coach

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ANI
Updated At : 11:58 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Islamabad [Pakistan], August 4 (ANI): Former South Africa first-class cricketer and coach Michael Smith has been appointed batting coach of the Pakistan men's team, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed in a statement.

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Smith will work with the team across both red-ball and white-ball formats. The 46-year-old has featured in 89 first-class matches, 72 List-A matches and 16 T20 matches from 2003 to 2013, as per ICC.

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Smith has served on the coaching staff in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with Islamabad United, Karachi Kings and, earlier this season, was Multan Sultans' assistant coach. He has also worked as batting coach with Australia's Hobart Hurricanes and Cricket Tasmania and was a coaching consultant for South Africa's KZN Inland and Eastern Province.

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Smith, who has been appointed for a two-year term, will take charge of the Asian Team ahead of the three-match Test series against England, commencing on August 19.

Pakistan, who are currently playing a Test series against the West Indies, are placed ninth in the ICC World Test Championship standings. (ANI)

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