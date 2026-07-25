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Home / Sports / Pakistan opener Abdullah Fazal ruled out of West Indies Test series with back injury

Pakistan opener Abdullah Fazal ruled out of West Indies Test series with back injury

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ANI
Updated At : 03:13 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Tarouba [Trinidad and Tobago], July 25 (ANI): Pakistan have suffered an early setback ahead of their two-Test series against the West Indies after opener Abdullah Fazal was ruled out with a lower back injury sustained during training at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

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According to the ICC, the 23-year-old picked up the injury during a practice session in Tarouba, the venue for the opening Test, which begins on Saturday. An MRI scan and subsequent medical assessment confirmed that Fazal will require a period of rehabilitation, with the Pakistan team yet to announce a replacement.

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Fazal's absence comes as a blow for Pakistan, who are looking to improve their position in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 standings after an encouraging start to the youngster's international career.

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The left-handed opener impressed on his Test debut against Bangladesh in May, scoring half-centuries in both innings to finish as Pakistan's leading run-scorer in the match. In his first two Tests, Fazal has accumulated 141 runs, including two fifties, with a highest score of 66.

His injury is likely to pave the way for middle-order batter Awais Zafar to make his Test debut. Zafar was added to the squad as cover for the injured Saud Shakeel and is now in contention for a place in the playing XI.

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Meanwhile, Imam-ul-Haq is expected to return to the top of the order after missing Pakistan's previous Test against Bangladesh. Imam had been left out for that match, allowing Azan Awais and Fazal to open the batting.

The series carries added significance for both teams as they attempt to climb the World Test Championship table. Pakistan are currently placed ninth and last in the standings, while the West Indies occupy eighth place, one spot above them.

The opening Test between the two sides gets underway in Tarouba on Saturday, with both teams aiming to make a positive start to their World Test Championship campaign. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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