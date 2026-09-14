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Home / Sports / Pakistan penalised for slow over-rate during Edgbaston Test against England

Pakistan penalised for slow over-rate during Edgbaston Test against England

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ANI
Updated At : 12:59 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Pakistan have been fined 50 per cent of their match fee and penalised 11 ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the third Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Pakistan were ruled to be 11 overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, according to an ICC Media release.

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In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for each over their team fails to bowl within the allotted time, with the maximum penalty capped at 50 per cent of the match fee.

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In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, 11 World Test Championship points have been deducted from Pakistan’s points total, the ICC Media release said.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

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On-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Allahudien Palekar and fourth umpire Russell Warren levelled the charge.

Pakistan suffered a 3-0 series defeat against England, with the hosts winning the third Test at Edgbaston by eight wickets.

Chasing 130, England reached 130/2, with Joe Root unbeaten on 62 and Jordan Cox on 59.

Pakistan, after being bowled out for 133 in the first innings, fought back with 449 in the second. Shan Masood scored 95, Babar Azam 76 and debutant Razaullah 81, while Razaullah and Mohammad Abbas (42) added 121 runs for the ninth wicket.

England had earlier posted 453, taking a 320-run first-innings lead. Harry Brook (75), Jamie Smith (69), Dan Lawrence (65), Emilio Gay (60) and Ollie Robinson (50) were among the key contributors.

The victory completed England's 3-0 series sweep, following wins at Headingley and Lord's. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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