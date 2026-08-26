DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Pakistan seamer Aiman Anwer announces retirement from international cricket

Pakistan seamer Aiman Anwer announces retirement from international cricket

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:18 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Lahore [Pakistan], August 26 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday, August 26, confirmed that fast bowler Aiman Anwer has announced her retirement from international cricket with immediate effect.

Advertisement

Anwer, who made her international debut for Pakistan Women in 2016, played 37 T20Is and became the 37th player to represent Pakistan in the format. She also featured in eight ODIs during her international career.

Advertisement

The 34-year-old finished with 29 wickets in T20Is and four in ODIs. She was part of Pakistan's squads at the Women's T20 World Cups in 2018, 2020 and 2023, as well as the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand in 2022.

Advertisement

Anwer's final ODI appearance came against England during the 2022 World Cup, while her last T20I was against the West Indies in the group stage of the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

The 2023 tournament marked her final international appearance for Pakistan, bringing an eight-year international career to an end. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts