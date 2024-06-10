 Pakistan team requires major surgery: PCB chief after defeat against India in T20 World Cup : The Tribune India

Pakistan team requires major surgery: PCB chief after defeat against India in T20 World Cup

Chasing an underwhelming 120-run target, Pakistani batters consume 59 dot balls to be restricted to 113 for 7 in New York on Sunday

Pakistan team requires major surgery: PCB chief after defeat against India in T20 World Cup

Pakistan's Super Eight chances now rest on winning big against Canada and Ireland, besides hoping the US lose to India and Ireland. PTI



PTI

Karachi, June 10

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi came down heavily on the team management and said the Babar Azam-led side requires "major surgery" following its six-run loss against arch-rivals India in the T20 World Cup.

Chasing an underwhelming 120-run target, Pakistani batters consumed 59 dot balls to be restricted to 113 for 7 in New York on Sunday.

"I thought the team required a minor surgery to start winning matches but now it appears that we have to go for a major surgery," Naqvi was quoted as saying by the Pakistani media in New York.

Naqvi also felt that it is time to start looking at players who are sitting outside the team for some time now.

"It is very disappointing the way we lost to the US and now this loss to India. We need to now start looking at players beyond those in the team right now," he said.

Naqvi, who took over as chairman in January and later also became the interior minister in the government, made it clear that the PCB had done everything to facilitate the players.

"Why the team is not performing is something everyone is asking. The World Cup is still on. But obviously we will sit down and take a look at everything."     

Pakistan's Super Eight chances now rest on winning big against Canada and Ireland, besides hoping the US lose to India and Ireland.

Even in that scenario both the teams will end on four points each and it will come down to the net run rate. 

#Cricket #New York #Pakistan


