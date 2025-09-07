DT
Pakistan to host Sri Lanka, Afghanistan in tri-series ahead of Men's T20 World Cup next year

Pakistan to host Sri Lanka, Afghanistan in tri-series ahead of Men's T20 World Cup next year

ANI
Updated At : 05:25 PM Sep 07, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Pakistan is all set to host its first-ever T20I tri-series with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, from November 17-29, with the tournament being an important stepping point for the three sides ahead of next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The first game of the tri-series will begin on November 17 with Pakistan taking on Afghanistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. While Afghanistan have featured in five ODIs in the country, the last of which came in this year's ICC Men's Champions Trophy, it will be their first-ever T20I in Pakistan.

On November 19, Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan, also in Rawalpindi, while the remaining fixtures of the series, including the finals, will be played in Lahore.

It follows Pakistan's recent announcement that they will host South Africa across the three formats in October-November.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed Syed was excited about the upcoming tri-series.

"We look forward to hosting Sri Lanka and Afghanistan for Pakistan's maiden T20I tri-series. This event will not only offer excellent preparation for next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup, but also present fans with exciting cricket across venues," said Sumair, as quoted from the official website of ICC.

Pakistan will start their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 campaign with a two-match home series against defending champions South Africa, beginning on October 12. The two teams will later play six white ball games.

It will be South Africa's first Test series in Pakistan since 2021, where they suffered a 2-0 defeat against the hosts led by Babar Azam.

After the Tests, the two sides will play six white-ball games, three T20Is and three ODIs. The ODI series will be staged at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, which is set to host its first 50-over international in 17 years, with the last one being against Bangladesh in April 2008. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

