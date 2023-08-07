Pakistan to send team to World Cup

ISLAMABAD, August 6
Pakistan has decided to send its cricket team to India to participate in this year’s 50-over World Cup, the foreign office said today.
The neighbouring countries, who share fraught relations, have played each other only in multi-team events at neutral venues over the last decade.
“Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics....Pakistan believes that the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations,” the foreign office statement said of its decision to take part in the World Cup in October and November.
India has ruled out travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to begin on August 31.
Pakistan’s foreign office said it had concerns about its cricket team’s security during the tournament and would convey them to the International Cricket Council and Indian government. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP revoked
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed his conviction, paving th...
2 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Poonch
Troops in Degwar sector notice the movement of some terroris...
Curfew relaxed in twin Imphal districts of Manipur till Monday noon
Ethnic clashes between Kukis and Meiteis broke out in Manipu...
5 cops suspended over sexual assault on 2 Manipur women; more forces sent
15 houses burnt in fresh violence | IG-rank officer to probe...
Australian teacher 'vilifies' Indians as 'Uber drivers and Deliveroo people'
The New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunal has as...