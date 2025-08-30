DT
Pakistan to visit India for FIH Junior World Cup: Hockey India

Pakistan to visit India for FIH Junior World Cup: Hockey India

Preparations for the tournament are at the ‘final stage’, says Hockey India secretary-general Bholanath 
PTI
Rajgir (Bihar), Updated At : 07:55 PM Aug 30, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Pakistan will travel to India later this year to compete in the FIH Junior World Cup, Hockey India secretary-general Bholanath Singh confirmed on Saturday.

Pakistan opted out of the ongoing Asia Cup in Bihar following the military conflict between the two countries, citing security concerns.

It had raised doubts if the team from the neighbouring country will compete in the Junior World Cup to be held in Southern Indian cities of Chennai and Madurai in November-December.

“The Pakistan team is coming to India for the Junior World Cup. They confirmed to us last night. I asked them about their availability after they opted out of the ongoing Asia Cup,” Bholanath said.

He said the preparations for the tournament are at the “final stage”.

“Out of 24 countries, we have received the long list from 23 nations. Only Pakistan is left which are hoping to receive in a day or two.”

The Indian Government recently formulated a policy that it would not have any bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan but won’t stop the Indian teams from competing against Pakistan in multinational events.

The policy was adopted in the wake of Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 civilians and the subsequent Operation Sindoor carried out by India.

“I am very clear that whatever Olympic Charter tells us, the government and Hockey India will abide by that and fulfil that. The Government of India is also clear that Pakistan can come and play against India in any international tournament,” Bholanath said.

“The government has even cleared their visas, but now why Pakistan didn’t come only they know.”

The top HI official also made it clear that FIH Pro League is an international tournament and India will play Pakistan if they are required to.

Pakistan have replaced New Zealand in the 2025-26 FIH Pro League.

“If they are in our pool in FIH Pro League, and if we have match against Pakistan, why won’t we play them? It is an international tournament,” Bholanath said.

“If Pakistan comes for Pro League, why won’t we play them. It is an international tournament.”

