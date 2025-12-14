Dubai [UAE], December 14 (ANI): Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf has won the toss and decided to bowl first against arch-rivals India in the fifth match of the ongoing ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 at the ICC Academy Ground on Sunday.

The high-voltage match between India U19 and Pakistan U19 was reduced to 49 overs per side due to rain.

The Ayush Mhatre-led India U19 are coming into this contest after registering a massive 234-run win in their first fixture against the UAE on December 12.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was named Player of the Match for his blistering 171-run knock off 95 deliveries, including nine fours and 14 sixes. His knock helped India U19 to post a mammoth 433/6 in 50 overs. In response, UAE 19 were restricted to 199/7 and lost the one-sided match.

Pakistan U19, on the other hand, thrashed Malaysia U19 by 297 runs in their opening fixture. Sameer Minhas was named Player of the Match for his fantastic unbeaten knock of 177 runs off 148 balls, with the help of 11 fours and eight sixes.

Sameer Minhas' knock helped Pakistan U19 post 345/3 in 50 overs. In response, Malaysia U19 were bundled out for just 48 runs after Mohammad Sayyam and Ali Raza bagged three wickets each.

Pakistan U19 (Playing XI): Usman Khan, Sameer Minhas, Ali Hassan Baloch, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf(captain), Hamza Zahoor(wicketkeeper), Huzaifa Ahsan, Niqab Shafiq, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza.

India U19 (Playing XI): Ayush Mhatre (captain), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(wicketkeeper), Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Henil Patel. (ANI)

