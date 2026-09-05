Pakistan Women collapse to 55 against India, suffer lowest-ever T20I total

Dubai [UAE], September 5 (ANI): Pakistan Women slumped to their lowest-ever total in T20Is after being bowled out for 55 against India in Dubai on Saturday.

The 55-run effort now tops Pakistan’s list of lowest all-out totals in the format, surpassing their previous lowest score of 56 against New Zealand in Dubai in 2024.

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Pakistan’s six lowest all-out totals in T20Is are 55 against India in Dubai in 2026, 56 against New Zealand in Dubai in 2024, 60 against England in Taunton in 2009, 63 against India in Guangzhou in 2012, 65 against the West Indies in St Andrew’s in 2011 and 72 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2018.

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After Pakistan opted to bat first, openers Muneeba Ali and Shawaal Zulfiqar stitched a 27-run stand, but from there, it was a slow-burning punishment unleashed on Pakistani batters, who were skittled out for just 55 in 18.1 overs.

Muneeba Ali and Shawaal Zulfiqar made a cautious start, with Zulfiqar taking two overs to find her first boundary. In the third over, Pratika Rawal put down a straightforward chance off Kranti Gaud’s bowling, handing Muneeba a crucial lifeline.

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The duo managed a boundary each before Shafali Varma clean bowled Muneeba Ali for a 15-ball 13, leaving Pakistan at 27/1 after 4.3 overs.

The following over, bowled by Shree Charani, further derailed Pakistan’s innings as she struck twice. Gull Feroza was caught by Nandini Sharma at the backward point for a three-ball duck before Charani trapped Shawaal Zulfiqar lbw for a run-a-ball 14 to end the over. Pakistan were reduced to 29/3 after six overs.

Spin continued to dominate the proceedings, with Shree getting her third wicket in the eighth over, removing Ayesha Zafar (2), while Prema Rawat got the wicket of Ayesha Zafar (3), and Deepti Sharma got the wicket of skipper Fatima Sana for a seven-ball duck. Pakistan was down and out at 35/6 in 9.1 overs.

Halfway through, Pakistan was 36/6, with Eyman Fatima (0*) and Umm-e-Hani (1*) unbeaten. Pakistan's downslide continued, as Eyman Fatima (5) was run out by Bharti Fulmali and Deepti Sharma, sinking to 45/7 in 13.1 overs.

Prema Rawat got some success, as she added two more wickets to her tally, removing Umm-e-Hani (6) and Umm-e-Hani (0), sinking Pakistan to 54/9 in 16.3 overs.

Deepti Sharma got the final wicket, removing Tuba Hassan for nine in 16 balls; Pakistan was skittled out for 55 in 18.1 overs.

Charani (3/7) and Prema (3/9) were exceptional in their four-over spells, with Deepti getting two wickets and Shafali getting one. (ANI)

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