 Pakistan’s 15-test losing streak in Australia hard to break owing to injuries : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Pakistan’s 15-test losing streak in Australia hard to break owing to injuries

Pakistan’s 15-test losing streak in Australia hard to break owing to injuries

Pak hasn’t won a test match Down Under since 1995

Pakistan’s 15-test losing streak in Australia hard to break owing to injuries

Australia beat Pakistan by 360 runs in the first test in Perth. PTI photo



AP

Melbourne, December 25

Pakistan goes into Tuesday's Boxing Day match against Australia on a 15-match test losing streak, not having won Down Under since November 1995.

The team's ever-expanding injury list heading into the Melbourne Cricket Ground test won't make ending the streak any easier.

Pakistan spinner Noman Ali became the second player in two days to withdraw from the touring squad for the remainder of the three-test series due to illness and injury. Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz will replace Ali in the squad, the selection committee said on the weekend.

Ali, who didn't play in the 360-run defeat in the first test at Perth last week, underwent surgery for appendicitis in Melbourne on Saturday.

"Noman Ali complained of sudden and severe abdominal pain yesterday, leading to examinations and scans in emergency that confirmed a diagnosis of acute appendicitis," a Pakistan team statement read.

"Post-surgery he is stable and doing fine. He will be discharged later (on Saturday)."   

The latest blow for the tourists comes after fast bowler Khurram Shahzad, who took match figures of 5-128 in his impressive test debut in Perth, was ruled out for the remainder of the series with a rib stress fracture and muscle tear on Thursday.

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who missed out the first test, was also ruled out of the test because of a leg injury.

Pakistan travelled to Australia with a weakened bowling lineup after fast bowler Naseem Shah was ruled out due to a long-term injury and Haris Rauf opted to play in Australia's Big Bash League instead of joining the touring squad.

"It is really unfortunate that Noman Ali is not available for the test matches,” chief selector Wahab Riaz said. “Due to logistical challenges, including visa issues for any new player, and considering the requirement for a left-arm spinner, Nawaz was the best available choice for the side.”  

Australia opener Usman Khawaja, who was reprimanded by the International Cricket Council for wearing a black armband in support of Palestinians in Gaza during the first test, is not expected to wear it on Tuesday for the start of the second.

He risked further sanction by the ICC if he wore it again, and said last week he had no plans to wear the armband again during this series.

ICC regulations prevent cricketers from displaying messages of political, religious or racial causes during international matches. Khawaja was born in Pakistan and is the first Muslim to play test cricket for Australia.

On Sunday at training, though, Khawaja was seen with the image of a dove holding an olive branch — recognized as a universal symbol of peace — on his right boot and on the back of his bat.

But the left-hander's application to the ICC to be allowed to display the images during the Melbourne test was turned down.

Australia captain Pat Cummins feels the dove symbol supports his teammate's right to have strong beliefs, but accepts the governing body's ruling.

"We really support Uzzy. He's standing up for what he believes and I think he's done it really respectfully,” Cummins said Monday.

"But obviously there's rules in place and I believe the ICC have said they're not going to approve that. They make up the rules and you've got to accept it.”       

Khawaja was wearing plain black shoes and was greeted warmly by members of the Pakistan team as players from both sides went through light training sessions indoors at the MCG on Monday.

Australia is expected to name an unchanged line-up for the match. The final Pakistan line-up will be confirmed at the toss.

The third test is scheduled to begin Jan. 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground — where Pakistan had its last win in Australia nearly 30 years ago.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Australia #Cricket #Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

Hours after Sports Ministry suspends Wrestling Federation of India, chief Sanjay Singh says will explore legal options if suspension not lifted

2
Trending

Meme-makers poke fun at holidaymakers as roads leading to Manali jam-packed on Christmas eve

3
Punjab

Rainy weather expected in region around New Year, predicts weatherman

4
India

Nicaragua-bound flight carrying over 300 Indians allowed to resume journey after three days of grounding in France

5
Diaspora

Indo-Canadian truck driver charged for possessing 52 kg suspected cocaine

6
Sports

After suspending Wrestling Federation of India, Sports Ministry requests IOA to constitute ad-hoc committee to manage affairs

7
India

IIT-Kanpur Professor suffers cardiac arrest while delivering speech at alumni meet, dies

8
Punjab

Cold weather conditions prevail in most parts of Punjab, Haryana; Hisar coldest in region

9
Sports

Indian women script history, register first-ever win against Australia in one-off Test at Wankhede

10
India

French judge to decide on extending stay of over 300 Indian passengers of grounded Nicaragua-bound Legend Airlines flight

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Cold wave tightens grip on north India, dense fog at various places

Cold wave tightens grip on north India; dense fog at various places; Delhi airport issues passenger advisory

Delhi's air quality on Monday remains in the 'very poor' cat...

BSF arrests 3 men, seizes 525 gm heroin dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

BSF arrests 3 men, seizes 525 gm heroin dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

On the basis of information about smuggling near Dhanoe Kala...

Rape accused from Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib flees custody after being detained at Delhi airport on arrival from Bahrain

Rape accused from Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib flees custody after being detained at Delhi airport on arrival from Bahrain

Manages to give security personnel the slip and exit the imm...

Stand-up comedian of Indian descent Neel Nanda dies at 32

Stand-up comedian of Indian descent Neel Nanda dies at 32

Appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!' and ‘Comedy Central's Adam ...

Thousands throng Himachal Pradesh for Christmas holidays; Atal Tunnel in Rohtang most sought-after destination

Thousands throng Himachal Pradesh for Christmas holidays; Atal Tunnel in Rohtang most sought-after destination

An estimated 65,000 people in more than 12,000 vehicles cros...


Cities

View All

BSF arrests 3 men, seizes 525 gm heroin dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

BSF arrests 3 men, seizes 525 gm heroin dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

Karampura residents oppose PUDA move to dismantle roads

NGO holds awareness rally against use of Chinese string by kite flyers

Lack of public conveniences in markets inconvenience visitors

Come December 30, Vande Bharat Express train to halt at railway station in Amritsar

Surge in Ayushman admissions in Chandigarh

Surge in Ayushman admissions in Chandigarh

Inquiry committee indicts three Chandigarh civic body employees

Private schools profiling parents for admission

Carjackers target realtor’s brother

FOSWAC flags stray dog, Dadu Majra dump issues

Despite improvement, Delhi air quality in ‘severe’ category

Despite improvement, Delhi air quality in ‘severe’ category

Appoint DJB officials soon, directs Atishi

Hospital sexual harassment case: Ensure stringent action: Minister to Chief Secretary

Delhi Metro completes 21 years of operations

‘Mai bhi Kejriwal’ drive extended till December 30

Crime incidents, kar sewa to plug breaches during floods stood out

Crime incidents, kar sewa to plug breaches during floods stood out

Goods worth lakhs reduced to ashes in fire at godown

He got martyred everyday: Kin of Lt Col who dies after 8 yrs in coma

Grassroots hockey league kicks off

Theatre fest ends on a colourful note

STF major crackdown on drugs led to 34.73 kg heroin recovery, 64 arrests

STF major crackdown on drugs led to 34.73 kg heroin recovery, 64 arrests

165 rolls of Chinese string seized, 2 held

Woman among 5 booked for usurping Rs 1-cr property

Lying unused, GLADA vendor market in a state of neglect

Building completion certificates issued for only 1.21% approved maps: Report

Music lovers swayed by soulful strains of sarod, sitar

Music lovers swayed by soulful strains of sarod, sitar

Hawks pip varsity, lift liberals hockey title

Rotary Club holds eye check-up camp at Fatehgarh Sahib

Kin seek FIR against singer