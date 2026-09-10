Pakistan’s turbulent tour continues as England dominate Day 1 of Edgbaston Test

Birmingham [UK], September 10 (ANI): England seized control of the third and final Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston on the opening day, with the visitors’ on-field struggles mirroring the off-field turmoil as they were bowled out for 133 before the hosts recovered from an early wobble to reach 156/4 at stumps, taking a 23-run lead.

Already 2-0 up in the series after victories at Lord’s, England captain Joe Root opted to bowl first, and his decision was quickly proven right. The hosts’ pace attack exploited the movement on offer to dismantle a revamped Pakistan batting line-up in just 33.5 overs.

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Pakistan entered the match amid controversy after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released seven players, along with then head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul, following defeats in the first two Tests. They made four changes to their XI, handing Test debuts to three players in a bid to finish the series on a positive note. However, the revamped batting line-up struggled against England’s relentless seam attack.

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Ollie Robinson provided the early breakthrough by dismissing Saim Ayub (0) and claimed his 100th Test wicket, while Jofra Archer got rid of Azan Awais (9) not much later. Robinson then dismissed Abdullah Shafique (3) in the ninth over as Pakistan found themselves 26-3.

Archer inflicted more misery as he dismissed Shan Masood (5) in the very next over to make Pakistan’s scoreline 29-4 in 10 overs. Babar Azam and Shakeel then formed a brief 22-run partnership, but Tongue removed Azam in the 15th over to reduce the visitors to half-a-side.

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Tongue then dismissed Ghazi Ghori (4) and Mohammad Imran Randhawa (5) as Pakistan ended the first session at 100/7.

Robinson didn’t take much time as he scalped Razaullah (11) in the very first over of the post-lunch session.

Tongue then got rid of Pakistan’s highest scorer, Saud Shakeel (43), before Archer came back to dismiss Mohammad Abbas as Pakistan were skittled for 133.

Josh Tongue emerged as England’s standout bowler. Tongue finished with 4/42, while Jofra Archer returned 3/25 and Robinson claimed 3/15.

England’s reply also suffered an early setback. Pakistan’s bowlers found movement with the new ball and reduced the hosts to 39/3. Ben Duckett fell for 11, Jordan Cox was dismissed for four, and Razaullah produced a breakthrough by trapping Joe Root LBW for eight.

However, England regained control through Emilio Gay and Harry Brook. Gay settled into his innings and scored 60, providing stability at one end, while Brook counter-attacked effectively to put pressure back on the Pakistani bowlers. Both combined for a 104-run partnership before Razaullah dismissed Gay.

By the close, England had reached 156/4 from 39 overs, moving into a 23-run lead with six wickets still in hand. Harry Brook remained unbeaten on 52, while Dan Lawrence was unbeaten on five. (ANI)

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