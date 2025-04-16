Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], April 16 (ANI): In a proud moment for Sikkim cricket, all-rounder Palzor Tamang has signed a six-month contract with Felling Cricket Club in England.

The Sikkim Cricket Association (SICA) confirmed the development, marking Tamang as only the second cricketer from the state to secure an overseas club contract after Nilesh Lamichaney.

Tamang, a key player for the Sikkim Senior Men's Team, has already arrived in England and will represent the club across various competitions, including the prestigious ECB-affiliated North East Premier League, part of the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) Premier League structure, as per the SICA press release.

A seasoned seam bowler and dependable lower-order batter, Tamang made his first-class debut in the 2018-19 Indian domestic season. In January 2020, he etched his name in history as the first homegrown Sikkim cricketer to take a five-wicket haul in first-class cricket. He later became the first to reach the 50-wicket milestone in the format for the state.

His batting prowess was on full display in the 2023-24 season when he scored his maiden first-class century against Arunachal Pradesh, underlining his value as a true all-rounder. Tamang also served as captain of the Sikkim Senior Men's Team during the same season, leading with grit and composure.

In addition to his cricketing career, Tamang serves as an Inspector in Sikkim Police, showcasing his commitment both on and off the field.

SICA expressed pride in Tamang's achievement, noting that this overseas stint will contribute significantly to his development and reflect the growing stature of cricket in Sikkim. He is expected to return in September to rejoin Sikkim for the upcoming Indian domestic season. (ANI)

