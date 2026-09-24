Panama first up as India begin demanding run of international friendlies

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 24 (ANI): Three years after lifting the SAFF Championship at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, the Indian men's national team return to familiar territory on Friday to begin a demanding run of international friendlies with a first-ever meeting against Panama.

The Central American side are the first of three teams from the 2026 FIFA World Cup that India will face, with Brazil and Uruguay to follow in Kolkata on October 3 and 6, respectively. Panama may be the lowest-ranked of the three, but at 44th in the FIFA rankings, they remain 94 places above India and present an immediate test for Khalid Jamil’s side, according to a media release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

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Panama will become the eighth CONCACAF nation to face India. The Blue Tigers’ previous 14 matches against teams from the confederation have produced two wins, two draws and 10 defeats.

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India will be eager to arrest a four-match winless run. Following defeats against Jamaica and Zimbabwe at the Unity Cup in London, the Blue Tigers lost 1-3 to Tajikistan before playing a 1-1 draw in the second friendly. Their last victory, a 2-1 win against Hong Kong on March 31, came on the last matchday of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.

The challenge is considerable, but Jamil wants his players to embrace the opportunity rather than be overawed by the visitors’ ranking and World Cup pedigree.

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“It is our pleasure to play with a team of their calibre. They have a quality coach and good players, so we are looking forward to playing with them,” the India head coach said at the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

While India will need to remain compact against a technically and physically strong opponent, Jamil made it clear that his team cannot afford to spend the entire evening defending. “We are playing against a strong team. But at the same time, you cannot defend every time. So, we will mix defence and attack. We will react according to the situation,” he said.

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, returning to Bengaluru surroundings, views the fixture as both a challenge and a reference point for the team. “I think for us as players, this is a good opportunity to play against a team that has just come from the World Cup. They played really well in the World Cup, so it is going to be a very good test for us,” Sandhu said.

India were unbeaten in five matches at the Kanteerava during the 2023 SAFF Championship, scoring eight goals and conceding two before overcoming Lebanon and Kuwait in successive penalty shootouts to lift the trophy. Those memories should provide encouragement, although Panama represents a significant step up.

Panama made their World Cup debut at Russia 2018 before returning to the global stage in 2026. Thomas Christiansen’s team qualified unbeaten, winning seven and drawing three of their 10 matches while scoring 19 goals. In the finals, they lost to Ghana, Croatia and England, failing to score but conceding only four times in a tough group.

Despite the inclusion of several younger players in the squad to face India, Christiansen accepted Panama’s position as favourites. “Well, in Panama there's a big expectation that we will win. But it doesn't matter if it's India or Argentina or Brazil. We have to win all our games. But we know that we should be the favourite on paper. We have to admit that,” he said.

Midfielder Carlos Harvey, meanwhile, is looking to make his first visit to India a memorable one. “Well, the truth is that it's a very beautiful experience, because it's the first time I've come here. I'm trying to enjoy it in the best way possible, and now it's time to play a good game, a serious game, committed to our country, and try to achieve a good result,” Harvey said.

For India, the assignment is about more than measuring the 94-place ranking gap. It is an opportunity to test a new-look group against a World Cup side, rediscover momentum and set the tone before even sterner examinations against Brazil and Uruguay. (ANI)

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